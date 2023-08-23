News you can trust since 1852
Wetherspoon to invest more than £3m redeveloping The Six Chimneys pub creating 40 jobs

A Wakefield Wetherspoon pub is to undergo a major redevelopment costing more than £3million.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 15:35 BST- 1 min read

The Six Chimneys at Kirkgate will close on Monday, September 18 and won’t be reopened until work is complete mid-February 2024.

The redevelopment will create 40 new jobs after it extends into the former Wakey Tavern and a detached building on Lower Warrengate.

It will result in an additional 4,000 square foot of customer space, more than doubling the size of the existing pub.

New sliding glazed doors will open out from the extension onto the improved and extended rear beer garden.

Upon entering the new-look pub, due to the removal of internal walls, customers will have direct views through to the extension and garden, as well as the former Wakey Tavern, the first floor of which is being partially removed to create double height spaces, complete with a new feature stone fireplace.

The scheme also includes a new kitchen at ground floor level, complete with open gantry.

Wetherspoon chief executive, John Hutson, said: “The project to redevelop The Six Chimneys highlights our commitment to the pub’s customers and staff as well as to Wakefield itself.

“The pub has proven extremely popular since first opening in 1999 and the development will create an outstanding pub which will serve the community for years to come.”

