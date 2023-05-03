Many customers said they had done a usual shop, paid and then were charged twice more on March 24 with the origin of some payments listed as Asda Lancaster, which is 100 miles away, or Asda Shoeburyness, which is 220 miles away in Southend-on-Sea, on some bank statements.

This week they looked at their bank statements and found another sum had been taken.

In the latest round many were listed as coming from Middlesbrough.

Shoppers were angry about the distress caused and said the cost of living crisis meant many people could not afford to be out of pocket for that long.

Customer Deborah Hulme said: “I was one of the unlucky who were charged twice more at Asda Wakefield in March.

"Today (May 2) I have had the same payment taken again from the same date and the same amount of money and all Asda customer service can say is to wait five to 10 days.

"This is absolutely ridiculous. How can it be possible that they still have our bank details to be able to do this?

"I simply cannot afford for this to keep happening.”

Customer Anna Cook, who was also affected earlier this year said: "I am appalled and deeply concerned as to how this has happened again.

“The treatment from their customer services has been deplorable.

"After asking to speak to someone more senior today I was hung up on. I had to go into the store for someone to speak to me.

"No one can give me an answer as to why this is happening.

“Obviously this impacts me financially. However, I am also concerned for elderly people or those who do not have easy access to online banking as they may not even be aware this is happening.

"This could have a significant impact on them, particularly with the cost of living crisis.

“I strongly felt this issue had to be raised as it is alarming that this could happen with such a high profile company.”

Kelly Bainbridge, who was affected by the error in March, said: “This morning (May 2) they have taken £132.04 again despite the fact the card was cancelled on March 24.

“I can’t get sense out of anyone.”

Cath Hodgson said: “Today Asda have taken the same amount again out of my account.

"This is getting ridiculous, they never apologised or offered any form of compensation last time.

“I phoned head office and they told me they would try and get it back within 10 to 14 working days. This should not be happening.”

Customer Laura Rock said: “When you go shopping you expect your bank details to be protected and they haven’t been.

"I work hard for my money and they shouldn’t be able to just take it out of my account.”

After the first incidents an Asda spokesperson said: “Due to a technical issue, some customers who shopped at our Wakefield store on March 5 saw a pending payment appear in their accounts.

"These have been reversed and we apologise for any inconvenience this issue may have caused.”

The supermarket chain has been contacted for comment again following the latest round of charges.

