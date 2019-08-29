WHSmith hospital branches are the company's second biggest money-maker

Hospital branches of WHSmith have emerged as the second biggest money maker for the company's travel division.

The company has revealed that hospital stores, such as the one in Pinderfields Hospital, are more popular with than train station sites, making them the firm's second biggest money-maker in its travel division – after airports.

On the high street, the retailer said that strong sales of high-margin stationery have helped, with bosses planning to roll out more ranges and offer up more shop floor space.

It also said its UK-focused high street business continued to perform “in line with expectations”.

The company also highlighted the strength of its Post Office business, with 202 WHSmith stores now hosting them.