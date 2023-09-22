News you can trust since 1852
Wilko has announced the date when its Castleford store will close its doors for good.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 16:06 BST- 1 min read
Wilko is to shut the doors of its last remaining stores on Sunday, October 8 as the collapse of the historic retailer comes to a close – including Castleford.

The retailer will shut its final 111 stores in early October as part of the final phase of closures, administrators for PwC said.

The hardware and furnishings retailer tumbled into administration last month after it came under pressure from weak consumer spending and debts to suppliers.

Wilko has announced the date when its Castleford store will close its doors for good.Wilko has announced the date when its Castleford store will close its doors for good.
The Wilko brand will not disappear entirely from the UK high street after The Range agreed to buy Wilko’s brand, website and intellectual property, with plans to sell the acquired brand in its stores.

Wilko was originally founded by James Kemsey Wilkinson in Leicester in 1930 and employed 12,500 workers before its collapse.

Leeds Trinity and Halifax will close on Tuesday, October 3 and Birstall on Thursday, October 5.

