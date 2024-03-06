'With a heavy heart': Wakefield city centre Italian restaurant Belluccis announces sudden closure

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Belluccis Restaurant on Northgate took to Facebook yesterday to tell customers that they have made the ‘difficult decision to cease operations.’

Signed by Bertha and Natty, the post said: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of Belluccis Restaurant effective 5th of March 2024.

Belluccis annouced its closure yesterday.

“We want to express our deepest gratitude to each and every one of you who has supported us throughout the years. Whether you've dined with us, worked with us, or supplied us with goods and services, your contributions have been invaluable."

The message went on to thank its customers, employees and suppliers for their appreciation.

It said: “To our loyal customers, we thank you for choosing Belluccis Restaurant as your dining destination. It has been a pleasure serving you, and we hope that the memories created within our walls will be cherished for years to come.

"To our dedicated employees, we extend our heartfelt appreciation for your hard work, dedication, and passion. You have been the backbone of our establishment, and we are immensely grateful for your commitment to excellence.

"To our suppliers and partners, we thank you for your unwavering support and collaboration. Your quality products and services have played a vital role in our success, and we are grateful for the relationships we have forged.

“While this decision was not made lightly, we believe it is the best course of action for all parties involved. We will be working diligently in the coming days to ensure a smooth transition for our employees and to settle any outstanding obligations with our suppliers.

“Once again, we want to express our deepest appreciation for your support and understanding during this challenging time. While this chapter may be coming to a close, we hope that the friendships and connections we have formed will endure.

“Thank you for being a part of the Belluccis Restaurant family.”

Customers expressed their sadness at the closure, leaving comments on the post.

One said: “Such a shame, a lovely restaurant.”