Northern Trust Company Ltd’s development, Dale Court, has been part funded by the European Regional Development Fund, provides 26 units with sizes ranging from 536 sq ft up to 3,372 sq ft with the units arranged in three separate terraced blocks.

The units offer over 2,200 sq ft incorporate integral office space, with each unit having parking and communal circulation space.

The development has been constructed in line with BREEAM and has been designed to be energy efficient, with 30 per cent of the site being given over to Green and Blue infrastructure.

Work on a 34,286 sq ft industrial development in South Kirkby is now complete.

Neil McManus, Senior Development Executive at Northern Trust said: “We are delighted to have been able to deliver this much needed SME industrial accommodation in South Kirkby.

"As a brownfield former colliery site, which was previously remediated, it was an ideal development opportunity but required some grant intervention to bridge the gap between delivery costs and rents for the area.

"Following completed there has been a significant number of occupiers wishing to locate to the development bring jobs and growth to the area, which demonstrates that there was demand and the European Regional Development Fund (now the levelling up fund) has supported unlocking these local business opportunities.”

The new development is actively managed by Northern Trust’s regional team based in Yorkshire. The Yorkshire portfolio now covers over 1.2 million sq ft of business space in over 500 individual units.

Dan Hodge, Regional Property Director at Northern Trust said: "Given the current economic climate this development shows Northern Trust’s commitment to investing in the area and creating jobs for the local economy, with the portfolio supporting in the region of 25,000 jobs across the country.

"We have already seen strong interest in the available space, and expect the first occupiers to be moving in before the end of the month.”

The three acre site was bought from Wakefield Council and forms part of South Kirkby Business Park Enterprise Zone. South Kirkby Business Park consists of sites remediated for development on the former South Kirkby Colliery utilising The National Coalfields Programme and the European Regional Development Fund ReCHAR II Programme.