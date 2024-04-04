The Grade II* listed building will be The Groucho Club's first permanent location outside London in the club's 39-year history.

The club, which is famed for its list of A-list celebrity members, will open new premises at Bretton Hall in 2026.

Bretton Hall sits in the heart of Yorkshire Sculpture Park and housed an art college for almost 60 years before it closed in 2007.

Coun Denise Jeffery, Leader of Wakefield Council.

Leader of Wakefield Council, Coun Denise Jeffery, said: “The historic Bretton Hall really is one of our key gems for the district. We have always had high ambitions for such a spectacular building in an equally spectacular setting of the Yorkshire Sculpture Park.

“We knew that we had to bring something major to this special destination and are delighted that The Groucho Club share in our ambitions for the area.

“Bretton Hall already has a well-known reputation in our district as an innovative arts institution so this is the ideal place for Groucho to establish its unique offer.

“This brand chose Wakefield because we are fulfilling our dream to make our district a recognised cultural centre. From the Yorkshire Sculpture Park, to Production Park and The Hepworth Wakefield – Groucho Bretton will also put Wakefield on the map.

The Groucho Club will open their new location at Bretton Hall in 2026. (Image: DSEMOTION)

“I am delighted that Bretton Hall will be entering into a dynamic new phase in its history. And we cannot wait to see the results.”

The venue, to be called Groucho Bretton, will have 40 bedrooms and will also be open to non-members.

The London club originally opened its doors in 1985, on Soho's Dean Street, with current members including Noel Gallagher, Rachel Weisz, Lily Allen and Stephen Fry.

The brand new venture has been put together by Groucho owners Artfarm and Yorkshire real estate investor Rushbond Group.

Coun Michael Graham, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Growth.

They have an agreement in place with Wakefield Council to develop the site with the support of the sculpture park.

Jonathan Maud, Chairman of Rushbond Group, said: “We’ve worked closely with our partners for many years to determine a new future for the former Bretton Hall campus and it’s exciting to think that the mansion house will once again be full of life, creativity and community.

“Plans will now gather pace as we begin to assemble the specialist teams and craftspeople needed to transform a cherished part of Yorkshire’s cultural heritage into what we hope will be a new destination for all to enjoy in the heart of the magnificent landscape of Yorkshire Sculpture Park.”

Coun Michael Graham, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Growth, said: “The fact that a highly prestigious brand has chosen Wakefield to be its first venue ever outside of the capital speaks volumes.

“This is set to be a superb addition to the sculpture park, enhancing what we have to offer even further. Giving residents and visitors an excellent offer right here in our district.

“It’s also set to be a huge boost to our economy, providing jobs for local people and no doubt attracting even more investment and spending into the area.