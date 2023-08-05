Sovereign Health Care's partnership with Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA) already spans more than two decades, with the organisation serving as a principal partner since its first donation in 2001.

Now, the company has donated £19,000 to the charity, which represents a day's operational costs of its two helicopters, at its two bases in Nostell and Thirsk, and will play a crucial role in supporting its life-saving missions.

The donation is part of Sovereign Health Care's Community Programme, which aims to empower community-based health initiatives and positively impact the lives of others.

Russ Piper pictured next to the Trust’s logo on the helicopter, with Geoffrey Boycott.

Over the years, Sovereign Health Care has been one of YAA's longest-standing corporate supporters, with total contributions exceeding £450,000.

In response, the charity's helicopters have also featured Sovereign Health Care's logo for more than 18 years, serving as a symbol of their partnership.

Russ Piper, chief executive at Sovereign Health Care, said: "We are immensely proud to continue our longstanding partnership with Yorkshire Air Ambulance and to support their invaluable work in saving lives across the region.

"As we celebrate our 150th anniversary this year, this £19,000 donation exemplifies our ongoing commitment to community-based health initiatives.

"Our not-for-profit status empowers us to make a meaningful impact, and we are dedicated to giving back between five per cent and 10 per cent of our annual turnover to support projects that focus on health and well-being.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Yorkshire Air Ambulance and all the dedicated individuals who work tirelessly to make a difference in the community."

Marianne Haworth, grants and trusts manager at Yorkshire Air Ambulance, said: "We are extremely thankful to Sovereign Health Care for their continuous and unwavering dedication.

"This £19,000 donation is a testament to their commitment to our mission of saving lives across Yorkshire.

"Together with Sovereign, we remain resolute in reaching new heights and ensuring the well-being of our communities.

"Thank you for believing in our cause and standing with us on this vital journey."