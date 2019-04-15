YPO gears up for UCI race assistance support

YPO is to provide procurement support in the hosting of the forthcoming UCI Road World Championships.

The Wakefield-based firm will assist the event’s operational team to buy goods and set up contracts - for everything from volunteer uniforms, big screens for spectators to watch the action as it unfolds and a temporary power supply.

In addition YPO is to second two member of staff to the Yorkshire 2019 team in the form of shared services buyer Amanda Quinn and category manager Lesley Harper.

YPO’s managing director, Simon Hill, said: “It’s a fantastic opportunity for YPO to be involved in such a major sporting event happening in our region.”

The UCI Road World Championships take place in between September 21 and 29.

Yorkshire 2019 Ltd is funded by both the Department for Culture, Media & Sport and UK Sport. YPO is a public sector organisation, owned by 13 local authorities - meaning the mutual benefit of the relationship provides added value to the local economy, as well as potential savings, to the public purse.

Yorkshire 2019’s operations director Mark Honeybunn said: “We’re delighted to be working with YPO to help us deliver what will be a fantastic celebration of cycling across Yorkshire in September. Procurement is such a key part of our delivery process and being able to draw on YPO’s expertise will be invaluable.”

YPO will also be central to the action at the ‘Fan Zone’ which descends on Harrogate for nine days, full of exhibitors and an expected 250,000 visitors. YPO will be working with Yorkshire 2019 to attract schools to the Fan Zone during week days, encouraging school children and teachers to get involved with what’s set to be a thrilling spectacle.