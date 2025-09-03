YPO's Tara Charlesworth makes Workplace360 40 Under 40 2025

Tara Charlesworth, YPO’s Strategic Procurement Manager for Education, Learning & Office Supplies, has been named among Workplace360’s inaugural 40 Under 40 for 2025. This listing recognises Tara as one of the brightest young leaders reshaping the future of the workplace supplies sector.

From YPO graduate to strategic procurement leader

Tara joined YPO in 2008 as part of a graduate programme. Over the past 17 years, she has risen through the ranks, building expertise at every step:

  • Inventory Analyst: Mastered data-driven forecasting and stock optimisation.
  • Assistant Buyer & Buyer: Negotiated key supplier contracts and expanded product ranges.
  • Strategic Procurement Manager: Now leads a team of 25, overseeing over 14,000 products across three core categories — FMCG, Curriculum and Early Years.
Tara Charlesworth, YPO Strategic Procurement Manager for Education, Learning & Office Supplies
Tara Charlesworth, YPO Strategic Procurement Manager for Education, Learning & Office Supplies

Her journey exemplifies YPO’s commitment to nurturing home-grown talent and offering clear pathways for career progression.

Delivering value through collaboration and innovation

Tara has championed multiple initiatives that balance cost efficiencies with social impact. This has included developing strategic growth plans, pricing strategies, margin performance and integrated sourcing, supply and marketing strategies to deliver cost and value improvements.

Her ability to align commercial performance with community benefit underpins YPO’s role as a purchasing organisation with social value at its core.

Speaking on the listing, Tara Charlesworth, said:

“Being named in Workplace360’s 40 Under 40 is an honour. This listing reflects the incredible support I’ve received from my YPO colleagues and our partners. I’m passionate about making procurement more strategic and socially responsible, and this recognition fuels my drive to keep innovating for the schools, trusts and communities we serve.”

What’s Next for Tara and YPO

Tara’s inclusion in this list exemplifies YPO’s wider talent pipeline and our industry-leading approach to procurement. As she continues to shape strategic growth and supplier engagement, we look forward to generating greater economic and social value for customers across the public sector.

More information on Workplace360 can be found here - https://workplace360.co.uk/workplace360s-40-under-40-2025/

