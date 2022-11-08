ZTL Contracting appointed to carry out earthworks at former Kellingley Colliery Konect 62 warehouse project site

Developers Henderson Park and Cole Waterhouse promise to bring up to 2,000 jobs to the region through the first phase of the warehouse at the former pit, and another 2,000 jobs at the end of the second phase.

ZTL Contracting, of Teeside, has been appointed to support McLaren Construction on the Konect 62 project near Knottingley.

McLaren Construction was announced to have secured the £73m job at the end of October.

In being appointed for the earthworks, ZTL Contracting will support on site set up and site strip works, which includes tree removal, existing unsuitable stockpiles movement, vegetation stripping, lifting and crushing of hardstandings above and below ground.

Additionally, the earthworks will involve rolling dynamic compaction (RDC) and rapid impact compaction, while cut and fill works will include an overdig of lagoons ground stabilisation, import of topsoil, install of Type 1 stone, lining and topsoiling of pond.

The ZTL Contracting project will mark a special return for one employee.

Luke Haworth, a contracts manager at the earthworks company, used to work at Kellingley Colliery.

An artist's impression of what the Konect 62 development at the former Kellingley Colliery site will look like.

Mr Haworth said: “Having worked as a miner in the Colliery since I was 18, the mine was a big part of my life. I worked my way up through the ranks and was part of the last coal team to leave the mine when it closed, so it’s special for me to return to the site.

"Being from a mining family, I’m proud to be involved in the transformation of the mine and to see how the area can flourish with the new business it will bring to our region.”

The colliery was the UK’s last deep mine and closed its doors in 2015 after 50 years of operation.

Commercial director at ZTL, Wayne Morris, said: “This is our first project with McLaren Construction and is reflective of our ambitious growth plan for ZTL.

Commercial director at TZL Constructing, Wayne Morris.

"Our early engagement with McLaren has been paramount, and the team have been working on the planning and strategy for the scheme over the past six months.

“We have also strongly benefitted from our recent investments in plant and machinery (including our recent purchase of an additional Wirtgen 240i stabilisation rig) creating a strong infrastructure of fleet to take on projects of an ever-increasing size such as that of Konnect62.

“It is great to see all our hard work coming to fruition in being awarded the scheme.”Phase One will involve four units, which includes ‘Big K’, a mammoth 735,000 sq ft unit along with three smaller units of 161,000, 151,000 and 55,000 sq ft units.”

Konect 62 currently has full planning consent from Selby District Council for 1.4m sq ft of prime logistics accommodation while an additional planning application is expected in the new year to extend the scheme to 1.8m sq ft.