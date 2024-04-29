Castleford Air Cadets go gliding

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On a cold but sunny day, these young aviators soared across the picturesque Yorkshire countryside, experiencing the thrill of unpowered flight. The Viking glider, part of the RAF Air Cadet’s gliding fleet, is a remarkable aircraft that relies on winch launch system to get airborne. Once at the desired altitude, the cable is released, allowing the glider to gracefully pass through the sky.

The Viking T1 glider is used by the Air Cadet organisation to provide basic gliding training. Eleven Volunteer Gliding Squadrons operate these gliders across the UK, ensuring that air cadets receive the necessary training to potentially one day fly solo. The Viking T1's sleek design and efficient winch launch system make it an ideal platform for introducing young aviators to the joys of gliding

Cadet Joynes shared his excitement about the experience: "Flying in a glider for the first time was absolutely fantastic! The sensation of being airborne without an engine was both exhilarating and awe-inspiring. I can't wait to do it again!"

Cadet Sanderson echoed his sentiments: "The Yorkshire landscape looked breathtaking from up there. Gliding is unlike anything I've ever done before—it's pure freedom. The feeling of weightlessness as we soared above the rolling hills was indescribable. I never imagined flying could be this incredible."

The cadets' adventure underscores the commitment of the Royal Air Force Air Cadets to providing young people with unique opportunities for adventure, skill development, and a deeper understanding of aviation. As they continue their journey in the Royal Air Force Air Cadets, these four cadets will carry with them memories of their inaugural glider flights.