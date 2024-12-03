Castleford travel agents raise over £1,200 for local charity

A fundraising event organised by a group of travel agents in Castleford has raised more than £1,200 for local charity, Smiles for Miles.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team from Hays Travel in the Carlton Lane shopping centre held a charity event on November 19 which included a bake sale and tombola.

Abbi Jones, founder of Smiles for Miles, said: “It means so much to us that our local community has supported our little charity. Honestly, we cannot thank you enough! We are Castleford born and bred and we are so proud of our little town. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hannah Colyer from Hays Travel in Castleford said: “We are over the moon with what we have raised and look forward to purchasing the items for Smiles for Miles that they so desperately need for the children and families in our Castleford community.”

The team from Hays Travel Castleford

Smiles for Miles provide essential items of clothing to vulnerable children and families.

Hays Travel is the UK’s largest independent travel agent, with branches across the UK - all committed to supporting their customers and the local communities they serve.

Every year each of Hays Travel’s 490 branches receives a £500 budget to use for fundraising and charity work in their local community. In the last year, Hays Travel’s Local Community Partnership initiative across its retail network has donated over £140,000 to local charities.