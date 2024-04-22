Holy Trinity Primary School run up impressive amount for heart charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following a recent heart attack, Mrs Smales, Business Manager at Holy Trinity, took steps to promote awareness and raise funds for the British Heart Foundation.

In February 2024, the whole school took part in a non uniform fundraiser and in March the school community came togehter again to take part in a sponsored run.

