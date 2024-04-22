Holy Trinity Primary School run up impressive amount for heart charity
During February and March children at Holy Trinity Primary School, Ossett took part in a sponsored run and non-uniform day to raise funds for the British Heart Foundation.
Following a recent heart attack, Mrs Smales, Business Manager at Holy Trinity, took steps to promote awareness and raise funds for the British Heart Foundation.
In February 2024, the whole school took part in a non uniform fundraiser and in March the school community came togehter again to take part in a sponsored run.
A total of £3158 was raised and on Friday April 19, Becky Beever from BHF, visited the school to thank children and staff for their efforts and to tell them about the work of BHF.