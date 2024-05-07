Wakefield LGBT+ group achieves charity status

Wakefield LGBT+ group LonGBoaT Wakefield has recently achieved charity status and is now a Charity Incorporated Organisation (CIO). LonGBoaT Wakefield CIO organises events and activities for the LGBT+ Community and its allies in Wakefield. They provide a safe space however someone identifies to improve social inclusion and wellbeing.
LonGBoaT Wakefield CIO started as a few friends coming together to organise and fund their annual pride event. The organisation has now been in operation for five years and has grown to not only delivering an annual pride but many events and activities throughout the year.

Other events include an annual Virgin Drag competition, attracting new drag artists from around the region to compete, a weekly quiz night and an annual festive meal. Along with many other one off events throughout the year.

Now that these events have become a foundation of LonGBoaT Wakefield CIO, it is now time to develop further and becoming a charity is the first step.

LonGBoaT Wakefield now a Charity Incorporated Organisation (CIO)LonGBoaT Wakefield now a Charity Incorporated Organisation (CIO)
The organisation will be developing new services, events and activities to include all of the LGBT+ community and its allys. It is hoped by doing so the new CIO will be able to further its aims to help, support and identify further community needs.

LonGBoaT Wakefield CIO would like to thank its long term supporters for making this next step possible.

Thank you; The National Lottery Fund, Unite the Union, Grind Coffee, Mid Yorkshire Hospitals Teaching Trust and West Yorkshire Police.

