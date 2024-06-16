Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Wakefield woman was one of 25 individuals out of over 170,000 who won an award at Turning Point’s annual Inspired by Possibility event.

The event – hosted by Turning Point – celebrates people supported by Turning Point who have shown courage and resilience to overcome challenges in their lives, and took place last week at The Cube in Birmingham.

Lucy, who receives support from Turning Point’s Wakefield Inspiring Recovery substance use service, celebrated 10 months of abstinence from substances and alcohol as she received the award.

Lucy said: “I just wanted to thank everybody at Turning Point, especially my key workers and the peer mentor volunteers.

Lucy with Turning Point CEO Julie Bass (left) and COO Clare Taylor (right). Lucy was one of 25 to receive an award at Turning Points annual Inspired by Possibility event for her courage and resilience to overcome challenges.

“I started using over 20 years ago and when I came into recovery, I was still using every day. I couldn't engage with other people. But Turning Point have helped me to change my life around.

“I’ve now got a life and I'm not just existing.”

Lucy completed structured treatment, and staff said she excelled with the aftercare team, engaging with groups and events and went on to complete the peer mentor programme.

Lucy now works in healthcare full-time and endeavours to help others with their recovery and wellbeing by moving into substance use in the future.

Turning Point said Lucy is an incredible person who understands the true meaning of recovery.

Olivia Ager, Team Leader at Wakefield Inspiring Recovery substance use service, said: “Lucy is an asset to the team and an inspiration to others – having completely changed her life and always willing to help and support others.

“She has communicated how grateful she is for all the help she has been given but we hope she appreciates how hard she’s worked – she’s been a pleasure to support."

Julie Bass, Turning Point CEO, said: “This is the sixth year we have run this recognition scheme to celebrate and share the wide range of inspirational achievements, accomplishments and contributions of the people we support.

“We know how important it is to celebrate their remarkable stories of strength and resilience to engage in change, particularly when they are faced with a number of challenges and difficulties.

“It's not just me that finds it motivating, energising, and inspiring to hear all of the stories, it's all of our colleagues, nearly 5000, up and down the country, as well.

“We support over 170,000 people every year, so to be picked out from such a large population of people is an astonishing achievement. Well done to everyone who has won an award today.”

The award winners were selected from Turning Point services around the country, including drug and alcohol, mental health, and learning disability services.

