Silverwood’s Dairy is giving away a free pint of milk to anyone who has not tried any of their fresh milk before.

The milkmen will deliver a pint of fresh milk free of charge to households in Ossett, Horbury, Chickenley and Earlsheaton to give them an opportunity to “taste the difference” between freshly squeezed milk and milk that comes from the supermarket this month.

The milk delivered by SIlverwood’s comes from Barkhouse Dairy Farm in Shelley, Huddersfield.

Andrew Silverwood, owner of Silverwood's Dairy, is giving free milk to residents in Ossett, Horbury and Earlsheaton.

Tom Sprout, business partner alongside Andrew and Suzanne Silverwood, said: “We’re offering anyone in Ossett, Horbury, Chickenley or Earlsheaton a free pint of milk in November.

"We’re running the offer to allow potential customers to taste the difference in our fresh milk from Barkhouse Farm over store bought milk.

"Our milk is locally sourced and is environmentally friendly with reusable bottles.

"More and more people are also enjoying the convenience of having fresh milk turn up on their doorstep.

Silverwood's Dairy has been in the Silverwood family for over 75 years.

"As a small, local company we need the custom and support of the local communities in Ossett, Horbury, Chickenley and Earlsheaton to survive.

"By choosing Silverwood’s you guarantee the lowest price, the freshest milk direct from a local farm in Shelley, support for a local company with local staff and an environmentally friendly product.”

Now in its third generation, Silverwood’s has been delivering milk for more than 75 years.

The founder, Albert Silverwood, started the business after leaving the army, with his wife Daisy.

They had four sons but it was Arnold and Denis, along with their wives, Dorothy and Joan, who carried the business on.

Andrew took over the ownership of the dairy from his parents, Arnold ‘Arnie’ and Dorothy, and alongside his wife, Suzanne, are the third general of married couples running the operation.

The milk service also offers orange juice, eggs, yoghurt, cream and potatoes on delivery.

The offer is only available to new customers only.