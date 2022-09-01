21 adorable school starter photos from across Wakefield in 2010

With new classrooms, new teachers, and for the youngest of them, new friends to make, there's so much fun ahead for them.

We thought we'd delve back into our archives and pick out a few photos of your little ones (well, not so little now!) back in 2010.

Does it seem like a lifetime ago? Take a look through and see who you can spot!

1. Dane Royd School With staff Mrs Howley, Mrs Markey, , Mrs Chauhan, Mrs Cooper and Mrs Fleming are Amelia, Samuel , Evan , Sophie , Ben , Ruby , Harry , Holly , Harry, Brandon , Charlotte , Charisa , Oliver , Millie , Shayne, Zoe , Daniel , Edward and Catelin. Photo Sales

2. Mackie Hill School Dominic, James, Bailey, Laura, Elliot, Casey, Poppy. Front row, Carl, Isobel , TJ , Mrs Claire Vasey, Owen , Libby , Turner.. Photo Sales

3. Normanton All Saints Infant School. Tigers Class Miss McElhatton, Mrs Humphries, Mrs Walker with Rheya, Ben, Samuel, Callum, Luke, Harvey, India, Michael, Abigail, Amelia. Chloe, Emily, Joseph, Karina, Daniel, Kai, Joe, Olivia, Aaron, Aaron, Corey. Luke, Zoe, Katelyn, Frankie, Liam and Emily. Photo Sales

4. Normanton All Saints Infant School. Caterpillars class. Miss Shepherd and Miss Perry with Nicole, Callum, Sophie, Erica, Grace, Lucy, Molly, Alfie, Olivia, Kyle, Lewis, Liam, Stephanie, India, Tia, Lucy, Declan, Bradleigh, Zara, Siobhan, Jack, Billy, Isobel, Arun, Sam, Amelia. Photo Sales