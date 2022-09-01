News you can trust since 1852
Does it seem like a lifetime ago? Take a look through and see who you can spot!

21 adorable school starter photos from across Wakefield in 2010

So, our little ones are about to go back at school after a long summer break. (Hang on in there - not long to go!)

By Leanne Clarke
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 7:30 am

With new classrooms, new teachers, and for the youngest of them, new friends to make, there's so much fun ahead for them.

We thought we'd delve back into our archives and pick out a few photos of your little ones (well, not so little now!) back in 2010.

1. Dane Royd School

With staff Mrs Howley, Mrs Markey, , Mrs Chauhan, Mrs Cooper and Mrs Fleming are Amelia, Samuel , Evan , Sophie , Ben , Ruby , Harry , Holly , Harry, Brandon , Charlotte , Charisa , Oliver , Millie , Shayne, Zoe , Daniel , Edward and Catelin.

2. Mackie Hill School

Dominic, James, Bailey, Laura, Elliot, Casey, Poppy. Front row, Carl, Isobel , TJ , Mrs Claire Vasey, Owen , Libby , Turner..

3. Normanton All Saints Infant School. Tigers Class

Miss McElhatton, Mrs Humphries, Mrs Walker with Rheya, Ben, Samuel, Callum, Luke, Harvey, India, Michael, Abigail, Amelia. Chloe, Emily, Joseph, Karina, Daniel, Kai, Joe, Olivia, Aaron, Aaron, Corey. Luke, Zoe, Katelyn, Frankie, Liam and Emily.

4. Normanton All Saints Infant School. Caterpillars class.

Miss Shepherd and Miss Perry with Nicole, Callum, Sophie, Erica, Grace, Lucy, Molly, Alfie, Olivia, Kyle, Lewis, Liam, Stephanie, India, Tia, Lucy, Declan, Bradleigh, Zara, Siobhan, Jack, Billy, Isobel, Arun, Sam, Amelia.

Wakefield
