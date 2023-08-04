Take a look, see if you recognise anyone.
1. Dance
Wakefield College dance students who have gained places at universities. They are front Georgina Watson, 18, and Brendan Myers, 19, with from the left, Katie Ashmore, 17, Amy Hunter, 18, and Jodie Ellis, 18. Photo: s
2. HMP Wakefield visit
Dog handler Kev Smith from HMP Wakefield watches over pupils from Wakefield City High School as they take part in a mock prison exercise session. Photo: s
3. Rugby
Outwood Grange Year 8 rugby team, having a coaching lesson from Shane McNally Head Coach for the Wakefield Wild Cats in readiness for there Powergen, Champion Schools, Year 8 Final, in Cardiff. Pictured left to right, Luke Saunders, Shane McNally, Danny Sampson, Oliver Tobin and Lee Brickwood. Photo: s
4. Success
Celebrating league table success in 2009 at Dane Royd J and I School. back - Judith Speight, Jane Barry (head) Claire Kelly, front - Bradley Fenton, James Fleming, Eleanor Hall, Liam Senior, Alex Gill, Jessica Lumb. Photo: s