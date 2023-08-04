News you can trust since 1852
Do you recognise any of these faces?

21 photos taking you back to the classroom in the noughties

If you went to school in the noughties then we might have a photo of you!
By Leanne Clarke
Published 4th Aug 2023, 16:00 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 16:04 BST

From games and celebrations to Victorian learning and decorating Easter eggs there were lots of things taking place across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford in the early 2000s.

Take a look, see if you recognise anyone.

Wakefield College dance students who have gained places at universities. They are front Georgina Watson, 18, and Brendan Myers, 19, with from the left, Katie Ashmore, 17, Amy Hunter, 18, and Jodie Ellis, 18.

1. Dance

Wakefield College dance students who have gained places at universities. They are front Georgina Watson, 18, and Brendan Myers, 19, with from the left, Katie Ashmore, 17, Amy Hunter, 18, and Jodie Ellis, 18.

Dog handler Kev Smith from HMP Wakefield watches over pupils from Wakefield City High School as they take part in a mock prison exercise session.

2. HMP Wakefield visit

Dog handler Kev Smith from HMP Wakefield watches over pupils from Wakefield City High School as they take part in a mock prison exercise session.

Outwood Grange Year 8 rugby team, having a coaching lesson from Shane McNally Head Coach for the Wakefield Wild Cats in readiness for there Powergen, Champion Schools, Year 8 Final, in Cardiff. Pictured left to right, Luke Saunders, Shane McNally, Danny Sampson, Oliver Tobin and Lee Brickwood.

3. Rugby

Outwood Grange Year 8 rugby team, having a coaching lesson from Shane McNally Head Coach for the Wakefield Wild Cats in readiness for there Powergen, Champion Schools, Year 8 Final, in Cardiff. Pictured left to right, Luke Saunders, Shane McNally, Danny Sampson, Oliver Tobin and Lee Brickwood.

Celebrating league table success in 2009 at Dane Royd J and I School. back - Judith Speight, Jane Barry (head) Claire Kelly, front - Bradley Fenton, James Fleming, Eleanor Hall, Liam Senior, Alex Gill, Jessica Lumb.

4. Success

Celebrating league table success in 2009 at Dane Royd J and I School. back - Judith Speight, Jane Barry (head) Claire Kelly, front - Bradley Fenton, James Fleming, Eleanor Hall, Liam Senior, Alex Gill, Jessica Lumb.

