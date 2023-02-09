News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Who do you remember?

22 photo memories of heateachers in Wakefield schools in the noughties

Spot anyone you remember from your school days?

By Leanne Clare
3 minutes ago

From charity days to retirements, here are photos of headteachers from schools across Wakefield in 2008,2009 and 2010.

Take a look and see who you remember.

1. Crofton

Jane Birkett and secretary Lorainne Siddall leaving Clifton Infants School Horbury in 2010.

Photo: s

Photo Sales

2. Greenhill J&I

Greenhill J&I School Shaun L'Amie (deputy head) Martin Fenton (headteacher) in 2010.

Photo: s

Photo Sales

3. Kettlethorpe

Tudor Griffiths, headteacher at Kettlethorpe High, was one of several members of staff who had their legs waxed to help raise funds for their partner school in Belarus in 2010.

Photo: s

Photo Sales

4. Assistant Head

Brian Norman, Assistant headteacher at Kettlethorpe High, takes his turn to have his legs waxed.

Photo: s

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Wakefield