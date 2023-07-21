24 pictures of Year 6 school leavers across Wakefield as they bid farewell to their primary years
Another term has come to an end and Year 6 children from across the Wakefield district have said farewell to their primary school years.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 21st Jul 2023, 06:00 BST
To mark the occasion the Express invited schools to share pictures of their Year 6 leavers for a special supplement which was printed in the print version of our title yesterday, Thursday July 20 edition.
If you missed it and would like to order a copy call our newspaper sales team on 0330 403 0033.
In the meantime, congratulations to all of these Year 6s – and best of luck for September when you start the next chapter at secondary school!
