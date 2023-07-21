News you can trust since 1852
Another term has come to an end and Year 6 children from across the Wakefield district have said farewell to their primary school years.Another term has come to an end and Year 6 children from across the Wakefield district have said farewell to their primary school years.
24 pictures of Year 6 school leavers across Wakefield as they bid farewell to their primary years

By Leanne Clarke
Published 21st Jul 2023, 06:00 BST

To mark the occasion the Express invited schools to share pictures of their Year 6 leavers for a special supplement which was printed in the print version of our title yesterday, Thursday July 20 edition.

If you missed it and would like to order a copy call our newspaper sales team on 0330 403 0033.

In the meantime, congratulations to all of these Year 6s – and best of luck for September when you start the next chapter at secondary school!

Crigglestone St James' CE Primary Academy

1. Crigglestone St James' CE Primary Academy

Crigglestone St James' CE Primary Academy Photo: s

Halfpenny Lane Junior, Infant and Nursery School

2. Halfpenny Lane Junior, Infant and Nursery School

Halfpenny Lane Junior, Infant and Nursery School Photo: s

Halfpenny Lane Junior, Infant and Nursery School

3. Halfpenny Lane Junior, Infant and Nursery School

Halfpenny Lane Junior, Infant and Nursery School Photo: s

Dane Royd Junior and Infants

4. Dane Royd Junior and Infants

Dane Royd Junior and Infants Photo: s

