The dresses, the hairstyles, the vintage cars! There truly is no event quite like prom - especially in Wakefield and the Five Towns.

28 snaps of high school proms in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford in 2010 and 2011

The dresses, the hairstyles, the vintage cars! There truly is no event quite like prom - especially in Wakefield and the Five Towns.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 26th Jun 2023, 15:30 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 16:29 BST

We’ve taken a look back at some of the smiling faces of pupils celebrating the end of high school in their best suits, dresses and vehicles in 2010 and 2011.

Though the photos might have been taken more than a decade ago, they're sure to bring back some long-forgotten memories!

Can you see any familiar faces?

Class photo of Wakefield City High's prom on May 27, 2011.

1. 2011

Class photo of Wakefield City High's prom on May 27, 2011. Photo: s

There was a great turnout at the Freeston School Prom at Nostell Priory.

2. Freeston

There was a great turnout at the Freeston School Prom at Nostell Priory. Photo: s

Students from Allerton Bywater's Brighsaw High School at their prom at Rogerthorpe Manor, Badsworth, in July 2011. Pictures are Julia, Sophie, Ellise, Lowry, Jessica and Francesca.

3. Brighsaw High

Students from Allerton Bywater's Brighsaw High School at their prom at Rogerthorpe Manor, Badsworth, in July 2011. Pictures are Julia, Sophie, Ellise, Lowry, Jessica and Francesca. Photo: s

Charlotte, Emma, Holly, Charlotte, Gabrielle and Beccy showed off their new dresses at Horbury School's prom at Bagden Hall in June 2011.

4. Horbury

Charlotte, Emma, Holly, Charlotte, Gabrielle and Beccy showed off their new dresses at Horbury School's prom at Bagden Hall in June 2011. Photo: s

