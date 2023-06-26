28 snaps of high school proms in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford in 2010 and 2011
The dresses, the hairstyles, the vintage cars! There truly is no event quite like prom - especially in Wakefield and the Five Towns.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 26th Jun 2023, 15:30 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 16:29 BST
We’ve taken a look back at some of the smiling faces of pupils celebrating the end of high school in their best suits, dresses and vehicles in 2010 and 2011.
Though the photos might have been taken more than a decade ago, they're sure to bring back some long-forgotten memories!
Can you see any familiar faces?
