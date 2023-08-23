36 photos of pupils celebrating their GCSE results across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford in the noughties

It’s GCSE results day tomorrow so we’ve taken a look through our archives and found these brilliant pictures of pupils across the district celebrating their results over the years.
Can you spot anyone you know?
1. 1997
Outwood Grange School pupils celebrate their GCSE results, from the left, David Hiscocks, Chris Jackson, David Theaker, Lisa Fletcher, Mark Thwaites and Gareth West, all 16. Photo: s
2. 2004
Wakefield City High School. Pictured celebrating their results are Becky Johnson, James Owen, Josh Grabowski, Ben Hawley, Michael Barratt, Rebecca McCormick, Kirsty Wilcock, Nathan Jones, Hayley Churchill, Dayne Craske and Vikki Colenutt. Photo: s
3. 2004
Cathedral High School, Wakefield. Samantha Williams phones home with her results. Photo: s
4. 2004
Cathedral High School - Pleased with their results Sophie Brook and Kathryn Conway. Photo: s