A-Level results 2019: Ackworth School celebrates 95 per cent pass rate

Ackworth School is celebrating as A-Level pupils achieve a 95 per cent pass rate.

Anton Maree, Head of the school, said the results reflected the "hard work of our pupils".

In total, 15 per cent of pupils at the school received A or A* grades, and 43 per cent celebrated A* to B grades.

Every Art and PE student has secured an A* to B grade, while the sciences have also marked a 96 per cent pass rate.

Anton Maree, Head of Ackworth School, said: “These results reflect the hard work and commitment of our pupils, parents and staff who have supported them. Ackworth has never been a selective school but our results are consistent.

"We encourage all of our pupils, who come from many different backgrounds, and several different countries to do their best in everything they set out to achieve.”

The school congratulated all of their hardworking pupils, including Roy, who achieved two A*s and two As and Olivia Howden, who earned three As.

University destinations include University College London, the University of Edinburgh, Royal Northern College of Music, Manchester and the University of Leeds.

Results in full:

O Ahaneku chem, maths, phys; H Anderson chem, maths* phys; T Beacock biol, chem, psychol; P Booth busi studs, geog, rel studs; C Chau biol, chem; B Cheung maths; C Cheung chem; chin, maths, phys; B Chu biol; chem, chin, maths; M De Abreu biol, chem, maths; J Dobbie maths**; E Forrester geog*, maths, pe*; A Gizdov frth maths, maths*, phys; C Hamilton busi studs, econ, eng lit; S He frth maths*, maths**, phys*; A Holliday busi studs*, econ, maths; O Howden geog*, hist*, maths*; P Jackson busi studs, geog, ger; E Leslie chem, maths*, phys; J Lok busi studs, hist, maths; D Machemba busi studs; des tech, hist; O Okusanya busi studs, econ, hist; N Radonjic chem, maths, phys; H Rice geog, ger, hist; A Rudkin econ, frth maths*, maths**; K Sun busi studs, psychol; S Wang chem, frth maths, maths; K Weng chin, maths; E White biol, chem, hist; T Wilks des tech, mus; H Wilson eng lit, hit, psychol; S Yavrumyan frth maths; maths, phys; Z Ye busi studs, chin, maths; L Young art and des**, eng lit, psychol; V Yung busi studs, hist, psychol