A-Level results 2019: 'Fantastic' results for Outwood Grange Academy

A-Level results are on the rise at Outwood Grange Academy, where 40 per cent of students have achieved an A-Level at grades A* to B.

In total, 70 per cent of students achieved an A*-C grade, a rise of 3.4 per cent from last year.

➡️ A-Level results day 2019: Results from across the Wakefield district

In a statement, the school said: "Students at the Outwood Grange Academy have achieved fantastic examination grades on A-Level results day, surpassing last year’s achievements.

"Through hard work and determination students have been able to achieve these phenomenal results and are now moving on to a diverse and exciting range of career and educational opportunities.

"All students who have decided continue their studies at University have been successful, this is testament to the commitment and dedication of all the students, their families and staff at Outwood Grange Academy."

High-achieving students include Chlor Briggs, with three A*s, who will go on to study Psychology at Northumbria University, Rhys Gills, whose AAAB results have secured him a place at Imperial College London, to study medicine, and Lucy Walton, who will go on to study paramedic sciences at the University of Northampton, after securing AAB grades.

Brian Kelly, principal of the school, said: "We are hugely proud of our students and their achievements this year; we know they are moving on to the next stage of their life and education having been given the best support and guidance and we look forward to hearing about all their successes in the future.

"It has been a great team effort, superbly lead by the Director of Post 16, Lauren Knowles.”