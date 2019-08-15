A-Level results 2019: Minsthorpe Community College celebrates 'strongest ever' results

Minsthorpe Community College are celebrating an "excellent" sent of A-Level results.

With a pass rate of 98.2 per cent, the college are celebrating their best ever results. Two-thirds of entries also achieved grades in the A*-C bracket.

In total, 96 per cent of students will be able to attend their first choice of university, with 75 per cent of these the first generation to go on to higher education.

Many students have also successfully secured higher level apprenticeships with local companies.

Top achievers included Molly Hoskins, with A*AB, Naomi Cadman, ABC, and Kendall Neville, with Distinction*, Distinction*, Distinction.

In a statement, joint Principals Mrs Merritt and Mr Gilmore said: "These results are due to a massive team effort and everyone playing their part in terms of the motivation and commitment from all our students, parents and staff.

"We are delighted with these outcomes and proud of the students’ achievements”.

Earlier this year, Minsthorpe Community College was recognised by Oxford Analytics as having ‘the highest average student progress’ in A Level English Language in the country.

In a statement, the college said: "The individual success stories at Minsthorpe Community College continue unabated as we are witnessing an ongoing improvement in sixth form outcomes, giving our students the opportunity to continue with their education or to enter the world of work."