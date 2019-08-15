A-level results 2019: St Wilfred's Catholic High School celebrate examination grades.

More than 75 per cent of St Wilfred's Catholic High School sixth form students have secured a place at university.

The school said: "We are exceptionally pleased with the range of apprenticeships and career opportunities that students have secured."

"We are delighted with the variety of courses that students will study and the number of students going to Russell Group Universities."

The Russell Group is a group of universities with a shared focus on research and a reputation for academic achievement, it includes Leeds, Manchester, York and Oxford.

And more than 75 per cent of the students going to university with over 25 per cent having confirmed offers at a Russell Group Universities, and 14 per cent of students taking up Level 4 apprenticeships.

Some high grades have been achieved at A-Level with 5 students achieving a minimum of an ‘A’ Grade in all of their subjects:

James Cotter (A*, A, A, A)

Kristian St. Ange (A, A, A)

Eve Ambler (A, A, A)

Rahul Reju (A, A, A)

Emily Whitehouse (A*, A, A)

High grade performances also include 7 students achieving AAB in facilitating subjects, 21 students achieving at least 3 A-Levels in the A*-B range and 72 students achieving 3 A Levels.

Exceptional performances in vocational subjects were achieved by four students achieving a Distinction* across all of their chosen subjects including: Emily Hartshorne, Alexandra Roberts and Kailee Taylor, along with eleven students achieving a Distinction across all of their subjects.

Interim Headteacher Mrs. E McGrath said: "Congratulations and well done to all our students on their excellent results. I am delighted that students’ hard work and commitment has been rewarded.

"We are proud that students have the opportunity to study such a wide range of A’Level and Vocational courses. I would like to thank all staff and Year 13 students for contributing so much to the school community over the past few years; we are very proud of all their achievements.

"We wish all our students every success for the future as they embark on university courses, venture into the world of work or take up opportunities to travel or become involved in volunteering."

Enrolment for sixth form will take place on the afternoon of Thursday 22nd August.