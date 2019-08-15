A-Level results 2019: Wakefield College achieves 'strong' results

Wakefield College has achieved another 'strong set' of A-Level results, with pupils celebrating an overall pass rate of 96 per cent.

It is the 16th year running that the college has achieved a pass rate of 95 per cent or higher.

An impressive 21 BTEC Extended Diploma students also achieved three distinction starts - the highest possible result - in results released yesterday.

Amongst this year’s top achievers, Ella Street achieved A*AB to secure a place at the University of Oxford to study English, while Ella Wagstaff achieved A*A*A and will be taking a gap year before going onto university.

Student Kelsey Jones was also celebrating after she secured a place at Leeds Beckett University after gaining three straight A grades.

Ella Street said: “I’m over the moon with my results and can’t wait to start at the University of Oxford. I loved the teaching and support of my lecturers at Wakefield College and was challenged and pushed to improve all the time.”

This year saw 10 A Level subjects achieve a 100 per cent pass rate, including Law, History, Geography, Computer Science, Chemistry, Film Studies and English Literature. Film Studies achieved a 100 per cent pass rate for the 16th consecutive year, whilst English Literature students attained the 100 per cent mark for the 14th year running.

An impressive 86 per cent of A Level Law students achieved A*-C whilst in A Level English Literature, 73 per cent of learners got the top marks.

College Principal, Sam Wright, said, “We are extremely proud of our students’ achievements. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our students that they continue to deliver great results for the College. Our Sixth Form offers a distinctive learning experience that provides a stepping-stone between school and university.

“Our students speak highly of the excellent working relationships they build with their teachers and I am confident this is a key factor in these tremendous results. I, along with all the senior

team, would like to congratulate all our students and staff on their success.”

Head of A Levels, Sue Brown said: “This is the first year that all the A Level subjects are on the new tougher, two-year linear qualifications. Our learners have coped admirably with this extra pressure and worked incredibly hard once again to secure these great results.

"Many of our learners have now successfully secured places at some of the top universities across the country and are well on their way to realising their ambitions.”