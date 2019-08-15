A-Level results 2019: Wakefield Girls' High School celebrates a 100 per cent pass rate

Wakefield Girls' High School are celebrating a 100 per cent pass rate for their A-Level students.

Overall, students at the school achieved 42 per cent A* to A grades, with almost 70 per cent of results within the coveted A* to B range.

A total of 18 girls achieved an impressive three or more A* or A grades.

➡️ A-Level results day 2019: Results from across the Wakefield district

Ms Heidi Jayne-Boyes, head at Wakefield Girls’ High School, said: “These results are testament to our students’ – and our staff’s - hard work and effort over the last two years and I am delighted to see the girls being rewarded for this.

"We know that the reformed A Levels are rigorous and challenging and I am very proud of all of our girls. This year’s cohort has chosen exciting and varied pathways for the next stage of their journeys, with over one third of girls going onto read STEM based subjects at university.

"I would like to wish all the girls the very best of luck for the next stage of their lives whether this is heading in to employment, taking a gap year or going to university.

"Whatever they are choosing to do, I know they will do it to the best of their ability, that they will continue to flourish and I hope, be very happy.”

The school congratulated a number of departments on their "outstanding" result, including Art&Design, Classical Civilisation, English Language, Government&Politics, Music and Spanish.

Gaayatri Sharma, a student at the school, said: "“I’m absolutely thrilled with my results and glad all the hard work has paid off. In September I will be studying Medicine and Surgery at Newcastle University and can’t wait for all the new challenges ahead!”

Her classmate, Emma Brightma, said:" I was apprehensive before coming into school this morning, but after months of waiting I was ready to know my results.

"When I opened the envelope I was so pleased and it really felt like the two years of hard work had paid off. I am now really looking forward to going to Cambridge to study natural sciences and I am excited to find out what the future will hold!”