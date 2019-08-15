A-Level results day 2019: Wakefield College principal hails 'exceptionally high grades'

Wakefield College has achieved another 'strong set' of A-Level results, with pupils celebrating an overall pass rate of 96 per cent.

It is the 16th year running that the college has achieved a pass rate of 95 per cent or higher.

Wakefield College A-Level results

College Principal Sam Wright said, “We are extremely proud of our students’ achievements. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our students that they continue to deliver great results for the College. Our Sixth Form offers a distinctive learning experience that provides a stepping-stone between school and university.

“Our students speak highly of the excellent working relationships they build with their teachers and I am confident this is a key factor in these tremendous results. I, along with all the senior

team, would like to congratulate all our students and staff on their success.”

Head of A Levels, Sue Brown said: “This is the first year that all the A Level subjects are on the new tougher, two-year linear qualifications. Our learners have coped admirably with this extra pressure and worked incredibly hard once again to secure these great results.