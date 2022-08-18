A-Level results day 2022: Live updates as students across Wakefield collect their grades

Wakefied College students achieved an overall pass rate of 96 per cent - the 19th year running the result has exceeded 95%.

In addition, this year saw 30 per cent of all results achieve high grades (A*- B).

This year saw 11 A Level subjects achieve a 10 per cent pass rate, including Business, Chemistry Computer Science, Economics and History.

English Literature maintained its remarkable record by achieving 100 per cent for the 17th consecutive year whilst Chemistry achieved 10 per cent for the seventh year running.

Amongst this year’s high achievers, Amy Platt who gained A* (English Literature), A* (EPQ), A (History) and A (Sociology) secured a place at York St John University to study English Literature with Creative Writing.

Amy has a dream to eventually become an author and write her own books.

Amy said: “I enjoyed the welcoming atmosphere and the staff at Wakefield College who are helpful and always available for a chat. In particular, I want to acknowledge the role my English Literature tutor, Michael Ward played in helping me through every little problem I encountered.”

Alex France achieved three As in Chemistry, Physics and Maths and now intends to take a gap year before pursuing a career in Mechanical Engineering. Alex enjoyed the problem-solving aspects of Maths and Physics and the theory he learnt in Chemistry.

A Level student Precious Obiasogu is well on her way to realising her ambition of becoming a qualified pharmacist after she secured a place at The University of Manchester after she gained A [Maths], B [Chemistry] and B [Biology].

Precious praised the inclusiveness and diversity at Wakefield College and thanked the teachers for “helping me get through the highs and the lows.”

Head of A Levels at the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group, Karen Ralphs said: “This cohort of students have had to deal with an unprecedented couple of years due to the Pandemic but they have coped admirably and excelled with these fantastic results.

“Despite the disruptions, we have continually adapted our approach to ensure our students received the help and support they needed, and we are delighted with the outcome.”

Sam Wright, Principal and Chief Executive at The Heart of Yorkshire Education Group, said, “We are extremely proud of our students’ achievements.

“It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our students along with the high-quality teaching and learning environment that exists here at Wakefield College.

“2022 marked the first time in two years that students have sat exams making their achievements all the more special.