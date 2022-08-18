A-Level results day 2022: Live updates as students across Wakefield collect their grades
Young people across the district are receiving their A Level results today (Thursday).
Last updated: Thursday, 18 August, 2022, 15:11
Wakefield College celebrates 96% pass rate
Wakefied College students achieved an overall pass rate of 96 per cent - the 19th year running the result has exceeded 95%.
In addition, this year saw 30 per cent of all results achieve high grades (A*- B).
This year saw 11 A Level subjects achieve a 10 per cent pass rate, including Business, Chemistry Computer Science, Economics and History.
English Literature maintained its remarkable record by achieving 100 per cent for the 17th consecutive year whilst Chemistry achieved 10 per cent for the seventh year running.
Amongst this year’s high achievers, Amy Platt who gained A* (English Literature), A* (EPQ), A (History) and A (Sociology) secured a place at York St John University to study English Literature with Creative Writing.
Amy has a dream to eventually become an author and write her own books.
Amy said: “I enjoyed the welcoming atmosphere and the staff at Wakefield College who are helpful and always available for a chat. In particular, I want to acknowledge the role my English Literature tutor, Michael Ward played in helping me through every little problem I encountered.”
Alex France achieved three As in Chemistry, Physics and Maths and now intends to take a gap year before pursuing a career in Mechanical Engineering. Alex enjoyed the problem-solving aspects of Maths and Physics and the theory he learnt in Chemistry.
A Level student Precious Obiasogu is well on her way to realising her ambition of becoming a qualified pharmacist after she secured a place at The University of Manchester after she gained A [Maths], B [Chemistry] and B [Biology].
Precious praised the inclusiveness and diversity at Wakefield College and thanked the teachers for “helping me get through the highs and the lows.”
Head of A Levels at the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group, Karen Ralphs said: “This cohort of students have had to deal with an unprecedented couple of years due to the Pandemic but they have coped admirably and excelled with these fantastic results.
“Despite the disruptions, we have continually adapted our approach to ensure our students received the help and support they needed, and we are delighted with the outcome.”
Sam Wright, Principal and Chief Executive at The Heart of Yorkshire Education Group, said, “We are extremely proud of our students’ achievements.
“It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our students along with the high-quality teaching and learning environment that exists here at Wakefield College.
“2022 marked the first time in two years that students have sat exams making their achievements all the more special.
“I, along with all the senior team and our Board of Governors, would like to congratulate all our staff and students for their success and wish them the best of luck as they move onto the next stage of their careers, whether that be studying at university, progressing onto a Higher Apprenticeship, entering employment or continuing their degree-level studies with us at the University Centre at Wakefield College”
Outstanding achievements for Brigshaw High School students in Castleford
Brigshaw High School in Castleford have reported outstanding achievments from its students.
These are the results:
A Levels:
A* - A: 33%
A* - B: 62%
A* - C: 84%
A* - E: 99.5%
Average grade: B
BTECs:
Distinction* Distinction: 68%
Distinction* Pass: 100%
Average grade: Distinction+
Some outstanding results were achieved by:
A* A* A*: Lucy M (York: Interior Design)
A* A* A: Zara J (Exeter: Computer Science), Amelie J (Newcastle: Social Sciences)
A* A* A A: Dan M (Edinburgh: Business & Economics),
A* A* A B: Luke S (Durham: Theoretical Physics)
A* A A A: Dylan B (Sheffield: Aerospace Engineering), Tom P (Durham: Maths)
A* A A : Ella R (York SJ: Psychology), Rhys S (Durham: Business), Izzy W
A* A A B: Alex F (York: Computer Science)
A* A B: Holly G (York SJ: Primary education), Beth K (Hull: Psychology)
A A A: Ez B (York: Maths)
A A B: Henry B (Leeds Beckett: Sport), Ellie D (King's College London: English)
A B B : Jack H (Exeter: Accounting & Finance), Alfie H (Leeds: History)
A B C : George H (Hull: Drama) Romy P (York SJ: Counselling)
A spokesperson for the school said: “We are delighted that our students are studying at a wide range of universities students are studying at a wide range of universities including: Durham, Newcastle, Exeter, Manchester, Edinburgh, York, Leeds, Kings College London, Sheffield, Lincoln, Hull, Huddersfield, Liverpool, Northumbria, Bournemouth, Plymouth and Teesside.
“They are reading: law, modern languages, computer science, nursing, engineering, maths, English, music, physics, midwifery, marketing marine biology, biological science, graphic design, zoology, interior design, architecture, sociology, environment, economics, geography, history, sports science, business, politics, finance and accounting, drama, occupational therapy, counselling, photography, primary education, psychology, media, social work and criminology.
“Some students are making plans for exciting gap years and many students have also successfully secured prestigious apprenticeships in a variety of fields including law, finance, accountancy, IT, business, childcare, health and quantity surveying.”
Mrs Williams, the headteacher said: “We are immensely proud of all the work and achievements of our students over their seven years at Brigshaw High School, especially after such a difficult and disrupted two years.
“Our teachers have worked tirelessly to ensure students are all able to progress onto higher education and study, and we look forward to seeing what they will achieve in the future.
“We would like to commend all of our students who have shown incredible resilience and courage when faced with repeated lockdowns, remote learning, self-isolation, illness, bereavement and ever changing education plans often causing additional anxiety.
“We continue to appreciate the incredible support of the Brigshaw families who have supported their children to be the best they can be; bright futures await them.”
Principal at Outwood Grange Academy proud of ‘resilience’ shown by pupils over the past two years
Students and staff at Outwood Grange Academy are celebrating today after receiving another set of quality A Level results.
Julie Slater, Chief Executive Principal Secondary at Outwood, said: “We are so proud of the resilience our students have shown throughout this challenging time and we want to make sure we praise and enjoy their success with them.
“The results they have achieved are brilliant and I am so proud of them all.
“Throughout this difficult period of their lives, they continued to dig deep and apply themselves to their studies, and this work ethic and dedication has ensured that they can now go onto their planned destinations; they have great futures ahead of them.”
Photos roll in from Silcoates School
Here are some pictures of students recieving their results at Silcoates School.
St Wilfrid’s student secures USA university place as sixth form students see success
St Wilfrid’s Sixth Form is celebrating a successful year of results, with 94% of students who wanted to go to university (77%) securing a place today. In addition, 13% of students have progressed onto an apprenticeship at Level 4.
One student has secured a place at Tufts University (Massachusetts, USA) to study Chemical Engineering after achieving the highest grades possible of four A Levels at A* (Maths, Further Maths, Chemistry, and Physics)
Three students secured places to study Biomedical Sciences, with a further two students accepted on Bio-Chemistry courses. Two students secured their place to study Law, and three students secured places on nursing courses with a further student on midwifery.
Of the places secured, 11 were at Russell Group universities, two at Durham and three at York University.
A spokesman for the sixth form said: “Congratulations to all our Sixth-Form students who collected their results. Our students have worked incredibly hard, displaying determination, resilience and tenacity. All of us at St Wilfrid’s are incredibly proud of them. Thanks to all our staff for their hard work in ensuring that students have been awarded the grades they deserve that represent their hard work. Well done to all our students and our very best wishes for the next chapter!”
Help on what to do next after results
Here is some helpful advice on what to do next after your results.
Wakefield MP congratulates students on their results
Wakefield MP Simon Lightwood posted: “Congratulations to everyone receiving their exam results today! Our amazing students in Wakefield, Horbury and Ossett have worked so hard and should be proud of everything that they have achieved.”
Minsthorpe Community College celebrates exceptional results
Minsthorpe Community College is proud to celebrate the exceptional results of their Post- 16 students who have consistently demonstrated outstanding resilience and effort levels in order to succeed. The students’ motivation, commitment and care have led to the College comfortably achieving their highest ever proportion of top A-Level grades (A*-A) at over 30%.
These results mean that an impressive 83% of students are able to attend their first choice of university, with 72% of these being the first in their immediate family (first generation) to go on to higher education. A significant number of students have also successfully secured higher level apprenticeships with local companies.
This cohort of students have experienced numerous disruptions to their education in recent years including throughout their GCSEs. They must be congratulated on their outcomes, particularly taking into account all the significant challenges they have overcome. It has been an amazing journey and one that will be a springboard to greater successes in the future.
There were numerous individual standout student successes who achieved remarkable results across all subjects including Thomas Day, Kate Hoyland, Grace Shaw, Ella Simmons and Cobey Stubbs. A particular special mention goes to Kian Davies. During his GCSEs, Kian achieved an incredible 9 grade 9s and has continued his unprecedented success by securing 3 A*s in A-Level Biology, Chemistry and Mathematics. The college is confident that Kian will continue his extraordinary progress as he moves on to Manchester University to study Computer Science.
Joint Principals Mr Gilmore and Mrs Merritt commented: “We feel immensely proud of the achievements of our Year 13 students today. Each and every one of them has shown incredible levels of commitment and determination over the two years of their Post 16 education, overcoming unprecedented challenges such as remote learning, to secure fantastic results. We recognise the invaluable support from their families, friends and teachers throughout these uncertain times and extend our heartfelt thanks to their parents/carers, our staff and the governing body who have all contributed to the students’ success – ‘Team Minsthorpe’ at its best!
“We are particularly delighted with the record number of top A-Level grades which allow students to progress to Russell Group universities, such as Sheffield, York and Newcastle, as well as to take up employment and apprenticeships locally. We offer our warmest congratulations to the young people and wish them every success and happiness for the future.’
100% pass rate at Silcoates School in Wrenthorpe
Silcoatians and their parents had much to celebrate today after a year of exceptional A Level success.
Students achieved a 100 per cent pass rate, with 43 per cent of grades being at A* to A, 0 per cent off grades at A* to B and 9 percent of grades at A*-C.
A spokesperson for the school said: “Our superb examination results reflect the commitment of our teachers and the hard work, diligence and resilience of our students, who have risen splendidly to the challenges of the past two years.
“We are justly proud of this year’s A Level candidates and the top tier of students’ grades are indicative of how Silcoates is growing from strength to strength.
“We congratulate everyone on their achievements today and we wish our students continued success on their future pathways.”
Record numbers of 18-year-olds take up their place at university
Nearly 180,000 18-year-old students in England have had their place at their first choice of university confirmed.
This is the largest number ever on record for an examination year, a 20% increase on 2019, when exams were last sat.
A-Level Results Day: Record numbers of 18-year-olds take up their place at university
