'A lifeline for my family': Wakefield children's homes rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted

Two Wakefield children's homes have been graded 'outstanding' by Ofsted.

York Vilas, in Normanton, and Star House, which is based in Featherstone, have received high praise from the education watchdog after recent inspections.

Senior Wakefield councillors Margaret Isherwood and Richard Forster with staff from York Vilas, Star House and Dacre children's homes.

York Vilas, which looks after children with a range of disabilities, offers "exceptionally high standards of care", according to a report published by Ofsted.

Star House, which offers short breaks to up to 35 youngsters with complex needs, is described by the regulator as a "warm, welcoming environment".

Both homes are run by Wakefield Council.

In their report on York Vilas, inspectors wrote: "The quality of the relationships between the children, young people and staff (is) excellent.

"Staff know the children and young people exceptionally well. The children and young people use different communication methods to make their wishes and feelings known to the staff, who respond consistently and positively. "

A parent of one of the home's children was quoted in the report describing York Vilas as a "lifeline" for their family, and praising its "tremendous" staff.

On Star House, Ofsted added: "Children and young people take part in a broad range of activities in the home and in the community with their friends.

"The smiles on their faces confirm that they have fun times and precious memories from their stays.

"The dedicated staff are committed to supporting children and young people in developing their individual skills with their self-care, socialising and independence."

One parent connected with Star House described the facility as "phenomenal".

A third children's home, Dacre in Lupset, which is also run by the council, received a 'good' rating from Ofsted.

Dacre provides accommodation for youngsters in the care of the local authority, many of whom stay for a long while.

A report said staff were "excellent role models" for the children's young people.

Councillor Margaret Isherwood, the council's portfolio holder for children and young people, said she was "delighted" by Ofsted's findings.

She added: "This is thoroughly deserved for the hard work, dedication and professionalism of our staff. It is wonderful to see the joy of the children and young people who live at our children’s homes and I’d like to thank the staff for their incredible work.

"As a council we strive for excellence and we are committed to supporting the service to uphold these standards and ensure the children we care for continue to receive the support they need to excel and achieve their potential.

"The staff at all three children’s homes would also like me to thank Mark Nevill and his team at the council for all the support they provide.”

Local Democracy Reporting Service