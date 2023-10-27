News you can trust since 1852
A rocking end to the term for school opened by The Kaiser Chiefs

Pupils at Methley Primary School were treated to a rock festival, complete with rock star dressing up for both staff and pupils, and a rock music workshop to end their first term of the new school year.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 27th Oct 2023, 10:31 BST- 2 min read
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 10:46 BST
The school are no strangers to music after welcoming The Kaiser Chiefs to officially open their new building in 2006.

Three generations of the then band’s drummer Nick Hodgson’s family were born in Methley and attended the local schools.

Keeping with their musical background this week, Rocksteady Music School paid pupils a visit, performing well-known songs and giving children the chance to have a go at instruments for themselves in a series of workshops.

Rocksteady Music School paid pupils a visit, performing well-known songs and giving children the chance to have a go at instruments for themselves in a series of workshops.
Next term, the children will be able to opt into rock music lessons, choosing between keyboard, vocals, drums and guitar and creating their own bands.

They will have complete ownership of their band, offering the chance to build confidence, develop friendships and learn new music skills. .

Curriculum Lead, Bev Shacklady said: "We pride ourselves on our wide range of out-of-the-ordinary experiences, and this one was amazing! In the next few weeks alone, we are offering cycling lessons from an ex-Olympic cyclist, a Leeds Utd stadium tour, a Shakespeare play from a theatre company, a writing workshop from Opera North and hosting a team of video game designers to give us a peek into their jobs.

"We were delighted to welcome Rocksteady Music School.”

Music Lead, Lisa Ashby said: "We love music at Methley. Our children learn a different instrument in each year group, including violins, steel pans and ocarinas.

"Music develops so many important skills, such as language, concentration, maths and teamwork. We are looking forward to adding rock music to our repertoire."

Headteacher, Sallie Elliott added: "The staff and children have worked really hard this term.

"It was great to see everyone rocking their outfits and enjoying this treat. We are pleased to send the children into their half term break with such an enjoyable day and are already looking forward to welcoming them back to another action-packed term."

There are a small number of spaces still available in the nursery at Methley Primary School, and in some year groups. To arrange a visit, call 0113 3206207.

