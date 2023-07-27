News you can trust since 1852
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row

Academy students showcase their artwork at The Hepworth Wakefield

Artwork submitted by students at Outwood Grange Academies Trust (OGAT) for the annualOutwood Artist of the Year competition, was displayed at The Hepworth Wakefield for thefinal held on 18 July.
By Daniel Camenzuli
Published 27th Jul 2023, 18:00 BST- 2 min read

The competition was open to all students, across all 41 academies within the Trust, from primary through to post-16.

Over 270 entries were submitted, with 39 being chosen for the Hepworth collection.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Judges then shortlisted the pieces down to five before the final winner was chosen.

Outwood Grange Academies Trust has held it's annual Artist Of The Year competitonOutwood Grange Academies Trust has held it's annual Artist Of The Year competiton
Outwood Grange Academies Trust has held it's annual Artist Of The Year competiton
Most Popular

The judging panel consisted of Sir Martyn Oliver, CEO at OGAT, local professional artists Tony Wade and Helen Thomas, last year’s winner Jude Slater, and Derbyshire Ceramicist Libby Pattison.

The winning piece, ‘Locked in Pose’, was by Dorothy Doughty, a Year 11 student at Outwood Grange Academy.

She said: “I was very interested in how models posed and used their features and expressions to make images unique and interesting.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"A turn of the head, a change of position, or a meaningful glance can change the message and meaning in a second. Once the photograph is taken, it lasts forever and so the models and poses are ‘locked’.

The winning piece, Locked in Pose by Dorothy Doughty, a year 11 studentThe winning piece, Locked in Pose by Dorothy Doughty, a year 11 student
The winning piece, Locked in Pose by Dorothy Doughty, a year 11 student

“The flowers also get ‘locked in pose’ when photographed, keeping them alive forever. Their beauty will never fade once they are captured in a photograph.”

Sir Martyn Oliver, CEO at OGAT said: “The creative arts are alive and well within Outwood Grange Academies Trust. After the brilliant Outwood Performer of the Year, the Outwood Artist of the Year was once again held at the stunning Hepworth Gallery in Wakefield.

“Each and every entry showed creativity and mastery in equal measure. The winning piece, by Dorothy Doughty, was unanimously chosen by the judges for its skilful representation and dramatic imagery: a portrait of two models.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I’d like to thank our judges for their time and offer a special thanks to Libby Pattison, for not only judging but designing and making each finalist a beautiful and unique ceramic trophy.”

All entrants in the competition were awarded with a ceramic trophy made especially for themAll entrants in the competition were awarded with a ceramic trophy made especially for them
All entrants in the competition were awarded with a ceramic trophy made especially for them

The Hepworth Wakefield, named after the renowned British sculptor Barbara Hepworth, primarily focuses on modern and contemporary art. The galleries collection includes sculptures, paintings, prints, and drawings by Hepworth, showcasing her artistic evolution and contributions to the art world.

Related topics:Barbara Hepworth