Academy students showcase their artwork at The Hepworth Wakefield
The competition was open to all students, across all 41 academies within the Trust, from primary through to post-16.
Over 270 entries were submitted, with 39 being chosen for the Hepworth collection.
Judges then shortlisted the pieces down to five before the final winner was chosen.
The judging panel consisted of Sir Martyn Oliver, CEO at OGAT, local professional artists Tony Wade and Helen Thomas, last year’s winner Jude Slater, and Derbyshire Ceramicist Libby Pattison.
The winning piece, ‘Locked in Pose’, was by Dorothy Doughty, a Year 11 student at Outwood Grange Academy.
She said: “I was very interested in how models posed and used their features and expressions to make images unique and interesting.
"A turn of the head, a change of position, or a meaningful glance can change the message and meaning in a second. Once the photograph is taken, it lasts forever and so the models and poses are ‘locked’.
“The flowers also get ‘locked in pose’ when photographed, keeping them alive forever. Their beauty will never fade once they are captured in a photograph.”
Sir Martyn Oliver, CEO at OGAT said: “The creative arts are alive and well within Outwood Grange Academies Trust. After the brilliant Outwood Performer of the Year, the Outwood Artist of the Year was once again held at the stunning Hepworth Gallery in Wakefield.
“Each and every entry showed creativity and mastery in equal measure. The winning piece, by Dorothy Doughty, was unanimously chosen by the judges for its skilful representation and dramatic imagery: a portrait of two models.
“I’d like to thank our judges for their time and offer a special thanks to Libby Pattison, for not only judging but designing and making each finalist a beautiful and unique ceramic trophy.”
The Hepworth Wakefield, named after the renowned British sculptor Barbara Hepworth, primarily focuses on modern and contemporary art. The galleries collection includes sculptures, paintings, prints, and drawings by Hepworth, showcasing her artistic evolution and contributions to the art world.