The competition was open to all students, across all 41 academies within the Trust, from primary through to post-16.

Over 270 entries were submitted, with 39 being chosen for the Hepworth collection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judges then shortlisted the pieces down to five before the final winner was chosen.

Outwood Grange Academies Trust has held it's annual Artist Of The Year competiton

The judging panel consisted of Sir Martyn Oliver, CEO at OGAT, local professional artists Tony Wade and Helen Thomas, last year’s winner Jude Slater, and Derbyshire Ceramicist Libby Pattison.

The winning piece, ‘Locked in Pose’, was by Dorothy Doughty, a Year 11 student at Outwood Grange Academy.

She said: “I was very interested in how models posed and used their features and expressions to make images unique and interesting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A turn of the head, a change of position, or a meaningful glance can change the message and meaning in a second. Once the photograph is taken, it lasts forever and so the models and poses are ‘locked’.

The winning piece, Locked in Pose by Dorothy Doughty, a year 11 student

“The flowers also get ‘locked in pose’ when photographed, keeping them alive forever. Their beauty will never fade once they are captured in a photograph.”

Sir Martyn Oliver, CEO at OGAT said: “The creative arts are alive and well within Outwood Grange Academies Trust. After the brilliant Outwood Performer of the Year, the Outwood Artist of the Year was once again held at the stunning Hepworth Gallery in Wakefield.

“Each and every entry showed creativity and mastery in equal measure. The winning piece, by Dorothy Doughty, was unanimously chosen by the judges for its skilful representation and dramatic imagery: a portrait of two models.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d like to thank our judges for their time and offer a special thanks to Libby Pattison, for not only judging but designing and making each finalist a beautiful and unique ceramic trophy.”

All entrants in the competition were awarded with a ceramic trophy made especially for them