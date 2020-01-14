Academy trust 'considers next steps' over proposed Mackie Hill Primary School takeover

An academy trust primed for a controversial takeover of a Wakefield primary school has said it's "considering its next steps", after an Ofsted report threw fresh doubt over the move.

The Inspire Partnership Multi-Academy Trust was put forward to sponsor Mackie Hill Primary School in Crigglestone by the government, in a move staunchly opposed by parents by staff.

They've been campaigning to keep the school in partnership with nearby Kettlethorpe High School and in the hands of Wakefield Council.

Now, after the school was given a 'good' rating by Ofsted - taking it out of the special measures it was placed in in December 2017 - there is fresh belief that the academy takeover may now be halted by the Department of Education.

In a statement, Inspire's CEO, Sue Vickerman, said: "We would like to congratulate Mackie Hill on a very good Ofsted (result). The trust are currently considering next steps in relation to the academy order."

Inspire's portfolio currently includes Gawthorpe Community Academy, as well as primary schools in Castleford, Featherstone and South Elmsall.

Back in September, when it was first put forward as a sponsor for Mackie Hill by the government, the trust said it was "excited" at the prospect of taking over the school, and promised parents there would be "minimal disruption" to pupils during the process.

