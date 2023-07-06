Academy trust launches investigation and issues ‘unreserved apology’ for serving non-halal meat at primary school

A formal investigation has been launched into the catering arrangements at Outwood Primary Academy Greenhill, in Eastmoor.

Last week it was discovered that some meat served at the school was not halal despite menus stating that it was.

School principal Martin Fenton sent a letter to parents and carers on Tuesday, which read: “I know that you will be very disappointed to hear this news but I would like to reassure you that it was a mistake and I am very sorry that it has happened.”

Outwood Primary Academy Greenhill

Halal is Arabic for permissible. Halal food is that which adheres to Islamic law, as defined in the Koran.

The school transferred to Outwood Grange Academies Trust last September after being given an “inadequate” Ofsted rating following an inspection in October 2021.

The school had previously been overseen by Wakefield Council.

A spokesperson for the trust said today (July 6): “We offer a sincere apology for this unfortunate situation and have taken immediate action to prevent any recurrence.

“Since identifying this serious issue, which pre-dates the school joining our trust, we have been working with the local authority to actively engage with the community, local councillors and faith leaders who have told us that they are confident in the actions we have taken.”

The spokesperson said the trust has been “auditing every aspect of the school’s operation” since taking over the school, adding: “Moving forward, we will continue our formal investigation to ascertain the full details of the situation.”

Andrew Lancashire, Wakefield Council’s service director for education and inclusion said: “We fully support the swift action taken by the trust.

“Despite being a maintained school up to 2022, the local authority had no control or influence over the school meal arrangements.

“We are working with the trust as they continue their investigations.”

A further letter has been sent to parents and carers saying children can now bring packed lunches to school.

A new catering company has been appointed to provide meals at the school from September.

The letter adds: “We can assure you that a thorough investigation is taking place to establish the facts of how this has occurred and the timeline relating to it.

“We hope that the swift action that has been taken gives you confidence in our provision moving forwards.