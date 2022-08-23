‘Aim for 100 per cent attendance’ call for Wakefield children and parents

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wakefield’s children and young people have experienced a considerable amount of turbulence the past two years due to Covid.

The impact is clear in the Government’s data which found in Autumn 2021 the overall absence rate for the Wakefield district was 7.1%, the highest it has been since Autumn 2019, reflecting challenges that schools up and down the country are facing.

Coun Margaret Isherwood, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, said “Our district’s schools provide children and young people with vital opportunities and experiences, allowing them to develop their interests and achieve their full potential.

With the start of a new school year Wakefield Council is encouraging parents and carers to commit with their children and young people to 100 percent attendance.

“If a child misses school they are missing out on this, as well as in developing important social skills and confidence that will help ready them for their future.

“It’s important that young people themselves and families understand this, and this new school year aim for 100% attendance.”

Being late frequently has also found to have an impact, with missing just 15 minutes of school every day due to lack of punctuality, equating to a loss of two weeks of education over the course of a school year.

Repeated failures to do so can result in fines and measures being put in place around attendance.