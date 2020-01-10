Airedale Infants 'delighted' with new Ofsted rating

Staff and pupils are celebrating at Airedale Infants School after claiming a ‘good’ rating from Ofsted.

The Poplar Avenue school was deemed good in all areas following an inspection from the education watchdog.

Headteacher Katie Robinson said: “I’m delighted with the result. During a gruelling two days our pupils, staff and governors really showed the inspectors what makes Airedale Infant school so special.”

“The inspectors recognised all the work which has gone into creating an environment where children are happy, enthusiastic and enjoy their learning.

“We were particularly praised for our commitment to reading and the exciting lessons which bring learning to life.”

Elizabeth Fairhurst, chief executive of Northern Ambition Academies Trust, the educational charity that runs Airedale Infant School, said: “I couldn’t be happier for Katie and her team. Just over a year ago, we took the bold decision to ask Katie to become headteacher across both Airedale Junior and Airedale Infant schools.

“We knew that her strong and ambitious leadership would help both schools go from strength to strength, as this inspection has shown.”

“Pupils and staff across the two schools now see themselves as part of a single family, working together to achieve success for all.

“It’s amazing the impact this has had in such a short space of time and is absolutely what an educational trust like ours is about.”

Ofsted said to improve the school must get attendance up to the national average and improve early years pupils’ number skills.