All the Wakefield schools rated 'Outstanding' or 'Good' by Ofsted

Here are all of the Wakefield schools currently rated as 'Outstanding' or 'Good' by Ofsted - the Government's office for standards in education

By Leanne Clarke
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 2:00 pm

Parents and guardians across the district will be making their choices as to which primary or secondary school they would like their child to attend.

Here's all the schools in Wakefield with an 'Outstanding' or 'Good' Ofsted report.

**The ratings are based on the schools' most recent inspection report by the education watchdog.

1. Lee Brigg Infant and Nursery School

Lee Brigg Infant and Nursery School, Altofts, Normanton, was rated Outstanding at their latest inspection in January 2022.

2. Outwood Primary Academy Ledger Lane

Outwood Primary Academy Ledger Lane, Wakefield, was rated Outstanding at its latest report in May 2019.

3. CAPA College

CAPA College at Unity Hall, Westgate, Wakefield was rated as Outstanding at its latest Ofsted report in March 2022.

4. Trinity Academy Cathedral

Trinity Academy Cathedral on Thornes Road, Wakefield, was rated as Outstanding by inspectors in July 2022.

