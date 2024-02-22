'An aura of calm and happiness:' Safe 'n' Sound Nursery celebrates Outstanding Ofsted report

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The inspector visiting Safe ‘n’ Sound Nursery on Featherstone Lane, stated in their report that parents told them their children ‘squeal with excitement’ when they arrive each morning.

The report said that staff ‘possess an excellent knowledge’ of how to support children with special educational needs and/or disabilities and there is a ‘strong focus on communication and language’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It added that ‘Children benefit from an extensive range of opportunities to learn about their local community. Staff arrange for visitors to come to the setting, including the police, fire officers and the local rugby team.’

Safe n Sound Nursery in Featherstone is celebrating their Outstanding Ofsted report.

It was noted that older children visit the local library and children explore a map of the local area and identify key buildings, such as the church, rugby ground and school.

The inspector said: “These rich experiences provide opportunities for children to learn new knowledge and develop and understanding of other communities and the wide world around them.”

Parents also praised the nursery with the report saying how parents speak ‘highly’ about the setting, saying it has an ‘aura of calm and happiness’ and that ‘parents talk about professional, patient and caring staff, who keep them fully informed of their children’s learning.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It went on to say ‘they describe how their children squeal with excitement when they arrive each morning’.

Children’s behaviour was said to be ‘expemplary’. ‘They listen, take turns and show respect to staff and their friends,’ the report said and ‘staff act as exemplary role models, demonstrating behaviour that children mirror exceptionally well.’

Staff who care for the younger children and babies were described as ‘exceptionally warm and nuturing’ and that managers go ‘above and beyond’ to ensure they facilitate children’s independence as effectively as possible.’

Claire Jarrett, Safe 'n' Sound Day Nursery Manager, said: “We have a wonderful team of ladies who constantly go out of their way to ensure children feel welcome and valued whilst in our setting.