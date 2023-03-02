News you can trust since 1852
World Book Day 2023.

Another 32 fabulous photos of your children dressed up for World Book Day 2023

There have been dozens upon dozens of photos shared with us as Wakefield and the Five Towns celebrates World Book Day.

By Leanne Clarke
2 hours ago

It’s been brilliant seeing children (and grown ups) having so much fun in their costumes.

Thank you to everyone for sharing your photos – we hope you all have had a fun World Book Day 2023!

(And if you missed the first batch of pictures, take a look here: World Book Day 2023: 32 brilliant photos of your children dressed up to celebrate)

1. Deadpool

Katie Louise shared a photo of Lochlan-Hunter as a comic book Deadpool

2. Pirates Love Underpants and Goth Girl

Lyndsay Jean shared Pirates Love Underpants and Goth Girl.

3. Woody

Megan Louise Bell shared her photo of Harley aka Woody.

4. Dear Zoo

Bethany Phillips shared her photo of Poppy as the puppy from Dear Zoo

