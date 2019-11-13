Anti-Bullying Week: Wakefield children highlight anti-bullying messages

Wakefield Council is working with young people across the district to highlight the impact of bullying and how it can be tackled.

During Anti-Bullying Week (11 - 15 November) over 20 members of youth groups including Build our Futures, Stripes and Young Carers are working together to create a short film documenting their experiences.

The young people want to raise awareness amongst schools, local leaders of children's services, and families that more support is needed to reduce and tackle bullying.

The film will be premiered during Wakefield's Safeguarding Children Partnership Conference on 2 December, which will focus on ensuring services locally work together to keep children safe.

It is the first in a series of short films that will cover issues that matter to young people such as hate crime and anti-social behaviour.

Beate Wagner, Corporate Director for Children and Young People, said: "Bullying is completely unacceptable and is something that must never be tolerated. Our goal is to support young people in our district so they can thrive, reach their potential and achieve their goals.

"I'm pleased that young people are taking the initiative and having their say, so that we, our partners, schools and parents can all work together to play our parts in tackling this issue."

The idea for the tackling bullying film came about after the Children's Build Our Futures Summit, held in May.

At this event over 120 young people took part to highlight the issues facing their generation and how local services can help to shape a future that is right for them.

Through the Build Our Futures youth group there's an ongoing commitment from local services to listen to the issues that matter to young people.