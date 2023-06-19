Back to school: 21 photos of teachers and pupils across Wakefield in 2006

It's nearing the end of another term and everyone is looking forward to a break from the classroom - not least of all, no doubt, all of the amazing teachers!
And although it's a time for sleeping in and a break from the books for pupils, for teachers the work never ends.
After all, those lesson plans and preperations for the new term in September won't organise themselves!
So, here's to all the teachers!
We’ve taken a look back into our archives and found dozens upon dozens of photos of teachers with pupils from 2006.
1. Crofton High School 2006
Rebecca Hirst, Ashleigh Tattersall, Tom Johnson, Michelle Creighton, Val West, Michaela Shorthouse, Harry James. Head Teacher Jez Horsley and librarian Lynne Loy. Photo: s
2. Greenhill Infants - 2006
New starters Tanya Stevenson, Georgie Taylor, Olivia Bradley, Megan Hicks. Jasmine Heaton, Hayley Burton, Joshua Godfrey, Leon Bennett. Class teacher; Mrs Sharon Ward. Photo: s
3. Crofton Infants - 2006
Elizabeth Morris, Shanice Hall, Samuel Midgley, Olivia Midgley, Bradley Conway, Matthew Owens, Aidan Mellor, Harvey Cammack, Lucy Berettoni, Jessica Lund, Rebecca Wilson, Kaitlyn Dooler, Lauren Busby, Bailey Riochardson, Jacob Toon, Jack Gordon. Teachers Jean Gibson and Helen Foster. Photo: s
4. Normanton Common - 2006
Back Left - Yasmin Trethewey, Ryan Forbes, Thomas Buckley, Andrew Frost Middle Left - Connor Wheater, Zia Salam, Callum Ripley, Emma Shelley Front Left - Sam Middleton, Liam Adamson, Molly Hall, Joshua Green. Teacher Sarah Clark. Photo: s