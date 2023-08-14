Back to school: Here's where to buy cheap school uniforms including Asda, Matalan, Aldi and M&S

And you don't have to spend a fortune as several retailers offering everything from polo shirts, jumpers, trousers and skirts from as little as £2.

If you are struggling to buy brand new uniforms, there are also other options.

There are charity shops and school swaps. Some schools hand out second-hand items that have been handed in by other parents – and many of them are as good as new!

There are also local Facebook groups that may be able to help.

But if you are heading out to see what supermarkets and shops have on offer, this may offer a little bit of help.

Asda

Asda's George school wear is selling a two-pack of polo shirts for £3 while a two-pack of shorts is £5 and a two-pack of skirts is £7.

Shirts are from £1.75, or you can buy a two-pack for £3.50.

Prices are as follows:

Shirt - £1.75

Two-pack polo shirts - £3

Trousers - £3.50

Shorts - £2.50

Skirt - £3

Lidl

Lidl is bringing back its £5 school uniform offer.

Product prices start from just £1.50, and the retailer is donating 50p to the NSPCC from every purchase.

Prices are as follows:

Two-pack school polo shirt - £1.75

Trousers - £1.75

Skirt - £1.75

Sweatshirt - £1.50

Shorts - £1.75

Aldi

Aldi has brought back its popular £5 school uniform bundle.

Prices for the outfits start at just £1.50.

Prices are as follows:

Trousers - £1.75 each

Pleated skirt - £1.75 each

Two-pack polo shirts - £1.75 each

Sweatshirts - £1.50 each

Sainsbury's

Parents can pick up everything from white polo shirts to sports wear, skirts and trousers.

Prices are as follows:

Two-pack white polo shirts - £3

Three-pack t-shirts - £3

Two-pack polo shirts - £3

Skinny style trousers - £6

Two-pack grey skirts - £7

Tesco

Tesco is selling school uniform items from just £4.

Prices are as follows:

Two-pack red cardigans - from £8

Two-pack pleated dressed - from £10

Two-pack blue sweatshirt - from £5

Two-pack grey trousers - from £8

Three-pack white polo shirts - from £4

M&S

Price are as follows:

Trousers - from £5.60

Polo shirts - from £2.40

Skirt - from £4.80

Two-pack white shirts - from £6.40

Next

Prices are as follows:

Sweatshirt - £6

Skirt - from £5

Two-pack of polo-shirts - from £7

Trousers - from £8

White shirt - from £4.50

Matalan

The retailer is offering items fro £3.

Prices are as follows:

Boys’ polo shirts pack of two – £4

Girls’ polo shirts – £2

Short sleeve shirts – £5

Pleat skirts pack of two – £9

Morrisons

Prices are as follows:

Vests and socks start at £2.

Two-pack of polo shirts for £4

Shirts from £5 for a multi pack