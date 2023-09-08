Back to school: Hundreds of appeals against school places in Wakefield last year

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Association of School and College Leaders said pressure is placed on certain schools by the Ofsted rating system, with those deemed ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ oversubscribed, while other schools do not receive the number of required applications.

The latest figures from the Department for Education show 239 appeals were made by parents and guardians in Wakefield against their child's school place before the 2022-23 academic year – up from 214 the year before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It meant 2.4 per cent of the 9,796 admissions were appealed. Of these appeals, 193 (80.75 per cent) were heard, with 28 (11.7 per cent) successful.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With children across Wakefield returning to school, new figures have revealed hundreds of appeals were submitted by unhappy parents against decisions regarding primary and secondary school places.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the ASCL, said appeal numbers tend to reflect the pressure on places at popular oversubscribed schools, which changes according to national and local demographics.

Mr Barton said: “The underlying problem is that this pressure is created by Ofsted judgements with positive ratings driving parental demand and negative ratings leading to schools being undersubscribed.

“Ofsted ratings need to be ditched and replaced with judgements which give a more rounded picture and schools must be given more targeted support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This would reduce the pressure on places and provide a basis for sustained improvement to the benefit of children and communities.”

Pupils' return to the classroom comes amid growing pressure on Education Secretary Gillian Keegan after more than 100 schools were told to partially or fully close because they are fitted with a concrete that could suddenly collapse.

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “We have created almost 1.2 million places since 2010, the largest increase in school capacity in at least two generations and we continue to work closely with local authorities to make sure they offer a school place to every child in the country.