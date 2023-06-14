Back to the classroom: Here are some adorable school starter photos from across Wakefield in 2007

So, It’s nearing the end of the school term with the summer holidays just weeks away.

Saying farwell to their classrooms, getting ready for new teachers and, for the oldest of them, leaving for high school, there’s so much for them to look forward to.

We thought we'd delve back into our archives and pick out a few photos of your little ones (well, not so little now!) starting school back in 2007.

Does it seem like a lifetime ago?

Take a look through and see who you can spot!

Stanley St Peter's School Back row L to R) Alfie, Ben, Matthew, Evie, Chloe, Morgan, Megan, Amelia. Front row L to R) Lewis, Kassey, Joshua, Kodie-Lea, Ellie.

St Michael's CE Primary School Miss Woodhall and Mrs Czjko with Ben, Allex, Jordan, Adam, Zayn, Elliot, Georgia, Michael, Elle-May.

Standbridge Primary School Mrs. Swinden and Mrs. Owen-Smith with Amber, Callum, Shannon, Casey, Chloe.

Netherton J+I School Back Left - Brandon, Leah, Joseph Dey, Bailey, Brandon, Mrs Rosamond Front Left - Abigail, Charlie, Sophie.

