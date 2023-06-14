News you can trust since 1852
Does it seem like a lifetime ago? Take a look through and see who you can spot!

Back to the classroom: Here are some adorable school starter photos from across Wakefield in 2007

So, It’s nearing the end of the school term with the summer holidays just weeks away.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 14th Jun 2023, 13:41 BST

Saying farwell to their classrooms, getting ready for new teachers and, for the oldest of them, leaving for high school, there’s so much for them to look forward to.

We thought we'd delve back into our archives and pick out a few photos of your little ones (well, not so little now!) starting school back in 2007.

Does it seem like a lifetime ago?

Take a look through and see who you can spot!

Back row L to R) Alfie, Ben, Matthew, Evie, Chloe, Morgan, Megan, Amelia. Front row L to R) Lewis, Kassey, Joshua, Kodie-Lea, Ellie.

1. Stanley St Peter's School

Back row L to R) Alfie, Ben, Matthew, Evie, Chloe, Morgan, Megan, Amelia. Front row L to R) Lewis, Kassey, Joshua, Kodie-Lea, Ellie. Photo: s

Miss Woodhall and Mrs Czjko with Ben, Allex, Jordan, Adam, Zayn, Elliot, Georgia, Michael, Elle-May.

2. St Michael's CE Primary School

Miss Woodhall and Mrs Czjko with Ben, Allex, Jordan, Adam, Zayn, Elliot, Georgia, Michael, Elle-May. Photo: s

Mrs. Swinden and Mrs. Owen-Smith with Amber, Callum, Shannon, Casey, Chloe.

3. Standbridge Primary School

Mrs. Swinden and Mrs. Owen-Smith with Amber, Callum, Shannon, Casey, Chloe. Photo: s

Back Left - Brandon, Leah, Joseph Dey, Bailey, Brandon, Mrs Rosamond Front Left - Abigail, Charlie, Sophie.

4. Netherton J+I School

Back Left - Brandon, Leah, Joseph Dey, Bailey, Brandon, Mrs Rosamond Front Left - Abigail, Charlie, Sophie. Photo: s

