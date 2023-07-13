Around 30 children and their parents took part in the Big Toddle event at Pugneys.

EYFS children from nursery and reception were invited to take on the Big Toddle sponsored walk event at Pugneys and didn’t disappoint.

Around 30 children, aged three to five, along wtih their parents walked just over one mile to raise funds for the charity, which helps young people and families across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reception teacher, Kirsty Marshall, said: “ This year children were invited to dress up and wear something 'elephant-astic' for the safari theme.