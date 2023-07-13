News you can trust since 1852
Barnardos Big Toddle celebrates Wakefield's youngest fundraisers

Children at Hendal Primary School gave their little legs a mighty stretch to raise money for Barnardos.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 13th Jul 2023, 14:13 BST- 1 min read
Around 30 children and their parents took part in the Big Toddle event at Pugneys.Around 30 children and their parents took part in the Big Toddle event at Pugneys.
Around 30 children and their parents took part in the Big Toddle event at Pugneys.

EYFS children from nursery and reception were invited to take on the Big Toddle sponsored walk event at Pugneys and didn’t disappoint.

Around 30 children, aged three to five, along wtih their parents walked just over one mile to raise funds for the charity, which helps young people and families across the UK.

Reception teacher, Kirsty Marshall, said: “ This year children were invited to dress up and wear something 'elephant-astic' for the safari theme.

"Throughout our time doing the Big Toddle we have raised in the region of £7,000 for Barnardos.”

