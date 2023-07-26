News you can trust since 1852
Brigshaw High School welcomes hundreds of local pupils for Festival of Transition

Staff and students at Brigshaw High School have welcomed hundreds of primary pupils with a packed calendar of activities to ease the transition to secondary school in September
By Daniel Camenzuli
Published 26th Jul 2023, 18:30 BST- 1 min read

Welcoming the pupils for a full week of learning and activities, the school designed the experience to give pupils a great opportunity to ease into life at secondary school, to build their confidence ahead of the transition and to understand better the routines and structures of secondary school life.

Key highlights of the week included Kjartan Poskitt, a writer and TV presenter known for writing the Murderous Maths books, a group of pupils recreating a David Hockney and being introduced to Freddie, the school therapy dog.

Parents were also welcomed to see the work their children had completed, along with an exhibition of photos from the week.

The visitors got the chance to take part in several activities throughout the week - including meeting the School therapy dog, FreddieThe visitors got the chance to take part in several activities throughout the week - including meeting the School therapy dog, Freddie
The visitors got the chance to take part in several activities throughout the week - including meeting the School therapy dog, Freddie
They enjoyed a celebration with food, music, and varied activities, all designed for pupils to get to know their future classmates and to start the new academic year ready for the next stage of their education.

Duncan Roberts, Headteacher of Brigshaw High, said: "The Transition Festival has been a resounding success, equipping our students with the skills and confidence they need to thrive in high school.

"We eagerly anticipate their arrival in September, knowing they are well-prepared for the next chapter of their academic journey."

Helen Jefferson, Transition Leader at Brigshaw High School, added: “The Festival of Transition is built on a shared vision and commitment to delivering a world-class cradle to career education for the children in the communities we serve.”

Related topics:ParentsDavid Hockney