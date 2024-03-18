Calling all community heroes: volunteer as a Rainbow Leader and empower young girls

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With a waiting list of eager girls excited to embark on their Rainbows journey, we're in need of enthusiastic volunteers to help us provide these girls with the opportunity to develop friendships, learn new skills, and grow in confidence. We're in the final stages of securing a venue, and all that's missing is you!

As a Rainbow Leader, you'll have the chance to play a vital role in shaping the future of our community. You'll receive all the necessary training and support to succeed in your role, and we'll pair you up with a buddy for training so you'll feel confident and ready to lead your own unit.

But the benefits of volunteering as a Rainbow Leader extend far beyond the personal. By becoming a part of our friendly division, you'll have the opportunity to make a real difference in the lives of young girls, helping them to become confident, resilient, and empowered individuals.

Volunteer with us!

Volunteering as a Rainbow Leader is also a fantastic opportunity to enhance your own skills and experiences, whether you're looking to develop leadership abilities, build friendships, or enhance your CV with valuable volunteer experience.

If you're ready to take on this exciting opportunity and make a positive impact in your community, we want to hear from you! Join us in creating a brighter future for our girls by becoming a Rainbow Leader today.

For more information or to express your interest, please contact Sam Brown, Division Commissioner of Girlguiding Whitwood Division at: [email protected] or Whatsapp: 07410229515.