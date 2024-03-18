Castleford Academy pupils celebrate their hard work with tea and cake
The special Alice in Wonderland themed party was organised by Design and Technology teacher, Sam Robinson, and saw pupils develop their own research, create drawing and art work, bunting and build small picnic benches to turn their classroom into a magical environment.
They enjoyed sandwiches and cakes, all washed down with a good old cup of tea,
The core skills pupils have been studying the project for a term, developing drawings, patterns and bunting designs for the project.
Mrs Robinson said: “It was a celebratory event to help celebrate their success.
"We must say thank you to the wonderful dinner ladies at school who made the sandwiches and also Asda at Glasshoughton for donating the wonderful cakes and sweet treats.”