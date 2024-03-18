Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The special Alice in Wonderland themed party was organised by Design and Technology teacher, Sam Robinson, and saw pupils develop their own research, create drawing and art work, bunting and build small picnic benches to turn their classroom into a magical environment.

They enjoyed sandwiches and cakes, all washed down with a good old cup of tea,

The core skills pupils have been studying the project for a term, developing drawings, patterns and bunting designs for the project.

Pupils loved their Alice in Wonderland tea party.

Mrs Robinson said: “It was a celebratory event to help celebrate their success.